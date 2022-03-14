Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald to speak on Martin McGuinness’ 5th anniversary

Formerly Joint First Minister of the NI Executive, Sinn Féin veteran Martin McGuinness died in March, 2017, from a rare condition known as Amyloidosis. He was 66 years old.

During his illness, he received treatment at the North West Cancer Centre at Altnagelvin Hospital and his family have been joined by thousands of others from across Ireland and beyond in the years since as they fundraised for the cancer centre in Derry.

Confirming the online address, a spokesperson for the Martin Mc Guinness Peace Foundation said: “We are delighted that Mary Lou McDonald will be delivering a special online and publicly available address to mark Martin’s fifth anniversary.

Mary Lou McDonald, with members of the McGuinness family and supporters at a previous launch of ‘The Chieftain’s Walk’, an annual charity walk in memory of Martin McGuinness, at Grianan of Aileach. DER0518GS027

“As a dear friend and someone who worked closely with Martin, this is sure to be an informative and emotional address which we would encourage people to watch.”

Mary Lou McDonald added: “It is a huge honour to have been asked by the Foundation to deliver this address and I am looking forward to reflecting on the life and legacy of the man. I also want to pay tribute to the mighty work of the foundation over the past five years, celebrating the life, work and achievements of Martin through reconciliation, education, sport, debate, art and culture and building on his tireless work for peace, justice and equality.”