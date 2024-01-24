Sinn Féin selects Amanda Clarke as new Ballyarnett councillor for Derry & Strabane
Speaking after being selected to replace outgoing councillor John McGowan, subject to ratification by the Ard Chomhairle, Amanda Clarke said:
“It is a real honour and privilege to be selected to represent the people of the Ballyarnett area as a Sinn Féin councillor on Derry & Strabane Council.
“I want to pay tribute to John McGowan as he steps down from the council and I look forward to continuing on the hard work he has done for this community.
“As an incoming local representative, I am determined to work together to lead positive change for every single person in this area, and to deliver first-class council services for ratepayers.”
Amanda Clarke is married to Colm, and is mother to Aoife, Ruaidhri, Tom and the late Emmet, and is also grandmother of Arthur.
The new Councillor brings a wealth of knowledge in numerous areas including health and social care, disability services and neighbourhood regeneration.
“It is my determination to deliver for workers and families on the issues that matter to them. I look forward to serving the people of the greater Galliagh area and working together to build on an already thriving community,” Amanda Clarke said, adding:
“I will, along with my party colleagues, continue to build momentum towards re-unification and an Ireland of equals.”
John McGowan announced earlier this month that he will be stepping down from Derry City & Strabane District Council in the coming days due to personal commitments.
Following the announcement, a selection convention was held in the city to select a replacement to represent the Ballyarnett electoral area.
Announcing his departure, John McGowan said: “After careful consideration, I have decided that now is the right time for me to step down from the local council due to personal commitments.
“It has been an honour and a privilege to have served the people of Galliagh and the wider Ballyarnett area over the last two years.
“I want to thank everyone who put their trust in myself and Sinn Féin in the local council elections, and our team on Derry City & Strabane Council for supporting me during my time as a local councillor.”