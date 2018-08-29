Sinn Fein want boycott of Eurovision Song Contest

Sinn Fein has called on the Irish government to boycott the Eurovision Song Contest in Israel in 2019.

Sinn Féin MLA Sinéad Ennis said a boycott would be an opportunity to highlight what she described as Israel's "brutality carried out against" the people of Palestine.

“In recent years, increasing numbers of major sporting, cultural and music figures have joined calls from the internal Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) campaign, not to perform in Israel.

“The 2019 Eurovision Song Contest, which is world renowned, is set to take place in Israel. As someone who has a great love of the competition, I am disappointed."

She added: “The Eurovision Song Contest should not be used as a tool for Israel to whitewash its daily human rights abuse, breaches of International Law through illegal settlement building and the murder of Palestinians in Gaza, which they have turned into an open air prison.

“The arts, music and indeed sport have a key role to play in sending a strong message internationally in rejection of the brutality carried out against Palestinians by Israeli state forces.

“The Irish government have an opportunity shine the light on the murder of Palestinians by boycotting the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest in Israel.”