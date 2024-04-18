Sinn Féin’s Sandra Duffy calls for immediate ceasefire in Gaza on Palestinian Prisoners Day

Sinn Féin Councillor Sandra Duffy has called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, release of all hostages, administrative detainees and political prisoners, and ‘an end to Israeli apartheid’.
By Staff Reporter
Published 18th Apr 2024, 12:55 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Speaking on Palestinian Prisoners Day, Colr. Duffy said: “There are 9,500 Palestinians, including 3,660 administrative detainees, 200 children, 80 female prisoners and 17 Palestinian Legislative Council members in Israeli jails.

Colr. Duffy said Palestinian people were suffering through genocide, incarceration, detention, occupation and discrimination.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She said it was ‘imperative that all diplomatic and political options to achieve an immediate and permanent ceasefire, release of all hostages and humanitarian aid be exhausted’.

A vigil held at the Foyle Bridge on Wednesday nightA vigil held at the Foyle Bridge on Wednesday night
A vigil held at the Foyle Bridge on Wednesday night

Colr. Duffy urged Ireland to join South Africa’s genocide case before the International Court of Justice.

“While we welcome the recently announced partial divestment, the Irish Government must enact the Illegal Israeli Settlements Divestment Bill to ensure total divestment and a legislative prohibition on any future investments.

“The government must also without hesitation expel the Israeli Ambassador to Ireland,” she declared.