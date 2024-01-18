Solidarity to families of slain Gazan workers sent from Derry strike rally
and live on Freeview channel 276
The chair of the Derry Trades Union Council said it would be remiss of him not to acknowledge the humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in Palestine.
Thousands of workers took part in the DTUC rally as part of the Irish Congress of Trade Union (ICTU) Northern Ireland Committee’s ‘Generalised Day of Action’ for improved pay and conditions.
“Today is the day that we all stand together as one and that's what it is all about.
“No matter what our opinions are on international issues, I think it would be wrong if we didn't mention today all those workers, health workers, education workers, journalists, humanitarian workers who have lost their lives since October 7. We think about them and their families as we are all here today,” said Mr. McCarroll.