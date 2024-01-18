At a historic strike rally in Derry city centre this afternoon Niall McCarroll sent solidarity to the families of colleagues in Gaza who have lost their lives since the siege and bombardment by Israel began in October.

The chair of the Derry Trades Union Council said it would be remiss of him not to acknowledge the humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in Palestine.

Thousands of workers took part in the DTUC rally as part of the Irish Congress of Trade Union (ICTU) Northern Ireland Committee’s ‘Generalised Day of Action’ for improved pay and conditions.

“Today is the day that we all stand together as one and that's what it is all about.

Workers marching up Waterloo Street.