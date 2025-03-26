Spring Statement 2025: Eastwood says social security cuts are ‘fundamentally wrong’ and will plunge hundreds of thousands into poverty

The social security cuts outlined by British Labour Chancellor Rachel Reeves in her Spring Statement are ‘fundamentally wrong’ and will plunge hundreds of thousands into poverty, Colum Eastwood has said.

The Foyle MP said ‘forcing tens of thousands of children and hundreds of thousands of adults into poverty to balance the government’s books was a price that no Labour government should ever be prepared to pay’.

He was speaking after the British Government published its own impact assessment on the outworking of the welfare cuts.

The Spring Statement confirmed the intent of British Work & Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall’s Work & Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall’s Pathways to Work: Reforming Benefits and Support to Get Britain Working Green Paper.

British Labour Chancellor Rachel Reeves

Ms. Reeves stated that this ‘outlined reforms to incapacity and disability benefits which will save £4.8bn from welfare spending in 2029-30, making the welfare system more pro-work and more fiscally sustainable’.

Mr. Eastwood MP said: “This is fundamentally wrong. The cuts to social security announced by the British Government today are deeper than they signalled last week and they will have a devastating impact on thousands of families.

“The government’s own impact assessment published today suggests that 50,000 children will be forced into poverty as a result of these cuts alongside hundreds of thousands of working age adults.

"Forcing tens of thousands of children into poverty to balance the government’s books is a price that no Labour government should ever be prepared to pay.

“Last week I set out the individual impact that this will have on families directly to Keir Starmer. People who need supervision to cut up food, to wash themselves and to go to the toilet will have their support totally removed. It is totally immoral and people are right to expect better from Labour.

“This week I have been meeting with people on the frontline of this crisis - those offering immediate support to people who will have their support cut. I honestly don’t believe that politicians fully appreciate the scale of what is about to happen and the devastation it will cause.

“I will oppose these cuts. I will work with people across Derry, across the North and across the House of Commons to resist this cruel attack on the most vulnerable.”

Speaking in the British House of Commons Ms. Reeves said: “This broken welfare system that is letting people down by asking them to prove what they can’t do, rather than focusing on what they could do with the right support - trapping people due to fear of trying work, lack of support and poor financial incentives.

“The social security system will always protect those who can never work, that is why this government is proposing an additional premium that will safeguard their incomes. And will end reassessments for people with the most severe, life-long conditions to give them dignity and security.

“Helping more people into work is a central aim of these reforms and which is why the government is tackling incentives to be inactive by abolishing the Work Capability Assessment, rebalancing Universal Credit, and investing more into employment support.

“We will always support those with long term health conditions through the Personal Independence Payment, which will remain an important non-means tested benefit for disabled people and people with long term health conditions.”