State Papers: Al Gore told John Hume he was 'disappointed' in Gerry Adams' visit

Gerry Adams and John Hume.

Formerly confidential documents show the British were vehemently opposed to Mr. Adams' visit to New York. However, Mr. Clinton granted the visa after being lobbied by Mr. Hume who had argued that it would allow the Sinn Féin leader to advocate for peace in the US.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the papers, after the visit had taken place in February 1994, Vice president Al Gore told John Hume of "a sense of let down that Adams had not responded in a way which might have been more helpful to the administration during his visit".