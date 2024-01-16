State Papers: Senior civil servant did not expect ‘major trouble’ at ABOD parade
Nick Perry, private secretary to Secretary of State Peter Mandelson, wrote to Michael Tatham, his counterpart in Tony Blair’s office, on Wednesday, August 9, 2000, giving his appraisal of what was likely to happen during the ‘Derry Day’ parade on Saturday, August 12.
Parading remained a contentious issue across the North at the time. The Drumcree-dispute continued in Portadown.
However, behind the scenes talks between the Bogside Residents’ Group and the Apprentice Boys meant the traditional loyalist demonstration was likely to pass of without incident and this is reflected in Mr. Perry’s communiqué.
He informed Mr. Tatham that an ABOD feeder parade on August 12, 2000, had been re-routed away from the predominantly nationalist area on the Lower Ormeau Road in Belfast, and that the Parades Commission believed ‘it may be possible for a limited, orderly Apprentice Boys' parade to take place along the Lower Ormeau “in a peaceful and lawful atmosphere” before the end of this year’.
"The Commission has not yet reached a final determination on the Londonderry parade, although the signs are that it will permit the march to proceed round the city walls, as requested in the Apprentice Boys' application,” he wrote.
Although the the ‘RUC planned to employ nine Mobile Support Units and create a barrier at the Ormeau Bridge’ in Belfast ‘the police do not expect major trouble in Londonderry either, and the Army will not be deploying additional public order companies in the city’, he added.