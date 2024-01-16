State Papers: Senior civil servant did not expect ‘major trouble’ at ABOD parade

A senior civil servant predicted there would be no ‘major trouble’ during the Apprentice Boys’ annual Relief of Derry parade in the city in 2000, newly-declassified files show.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Nick Perry, private secretary to Secretary of State Peter Mandelson, wrote to Michael Tatham, his counterpart in Tony Blair’s office, on Wednesday, August 9, 2000, giving his appraisal of what was likely to happen during the ‘Derry Day’ parade on Saturday, August 12.

Parading remained a contentious issue across the North at the time. The Drumcree-dispute continued in Portadown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, behind the scenes talks between the Bogside Residents’ Group and the Apprentice Boys meant the traditional loyalist demonstration was likely to pass of without incident and this is reflected in Mr. Perry’s communiqué.

Apprentice Boys marching on the Derry Walls in 2007 (file pic). State papers show the British Government were positive a parade in August 2000 would pass off peacefully.

He informed Mr. Tatham that an ABOD feeder parade on August 12, 2000, had been re-routed away from the predominantly nationalist area on the Lower Ormeau Road in Belfast, and that the Parades Commission believed ‘it may be possible for a limited, orderly Apprentice Boys' parade to take place along the Lower Ormeau “in a peaceful and lawful atmosphere” before the end of this year’.

"The Commission has not yet reached a final determination on the Londonderry parade, although the signs are that it will permit the march to proceed round the city walls, as requested in the Apprentice Boys' application,” he wrote.