Talks ongoing on potential new Skeoge youth centre on Education Authority (EA) land
That’s according to the Education Minister Paul Givan who was asked by Sinn Féin MLA Ciara Ferguson for ‘an update on the business case for a new build youth centre in Skeoge’.
"The EA has confirmed it does not have a Business Case for provision of a youth centre in Skeoge. The EA has advised, that moving forward, the provision of youth services in the area is to be delivered by the Community and Voluntary Sector, who will be supported by Derry City & Strabane District Council to facilitate the provision of the capital build.
“A potential site for the youth centre is on land belonging to the EA and ongoing discussions are being facilitated by the Council in regard to this site,” said the minister, in response to an Assembly Question.
