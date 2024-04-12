Talks ongoing on potential new Skeoge youth centre on Education Authority (EA) land

Talks are ongoing on the potential development of a new build youth centre on lands belonging to the Education Authority (EA) in Skeoge.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 12th Apr 2024, 16:10 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2024, 16:11 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

That’s according to the Education Minister Paul Givan who was asked by Sinn Féin MLA Ciara Ferguson for ‘an update on the business case for a new build youth centre in Skeoge’.

"The EA has confirmed it does not have a Business Case for provision of a youth centre in Skeoge. The EA has advised, that moving forward, the provision of youth services in the area is to be delivered by the Community and Voluntary Sector, who will be supported by Derry City & Strabane District Council to facilitate the provision of the capital build.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“A potential site for the youth centre is on land belonging to the EA and ongoing discussions are being facilitated by the Council in regard to this site,” said the minister, in response to an Assembly Question.

Related topics:Education AuthorityPaul GivanBusiness CaseStrabane District CouncilSinn FeinDerry City

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.