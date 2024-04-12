Talks ongoing on potential new Skeoge youth centre on Education Authority (EA) land

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

That’s according to the Education Minister Paul Givan who was asked by Sinn Féin MLA Ciara Ferguson for ‘an update on the business case for a new build youth centre in Skeoge’.

"The EA has confirmed it does not have a Business Case for provision of a youth centre in Skeoge. The EA has advised, that moving forward, the provision of youth services in the area is to be delivered by the Community and Voluntary Sector, who will be supported by Derry City & Strabane District Council to facilitate the provision of the capital build.

