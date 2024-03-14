Tamnaherin junction road realignment on DfI Roads schedule for large minor works

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd was asked by Foyle MLA Ciara Ferguson for an update on plans to improve road safety at the junction of Tamnaherin Road and Brockagh Road on the outskirts of Derry.

"I can confirm that the Western Division Network Development team have commissioned a feasibility study which will examine road realignment options to improve this busy junction on the Tamnaherin Road. The project has been included on the Divisions schedule for large minor works.

“A detailed junction turning count took place in November 2023 and this will be used to help inform the detailed design,” the minister stated.