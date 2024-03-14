Tamnaherin junction road realignment on DfI Roads schedule for large minor works

Road realignment at a rural junction flagged as a road safety concern has been placed on the Department of Infrastructure (DfI) Roads Western Division’s schedule for large minor works.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 14th Mar 2024, 11:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd was asked by Foyle MLA Ciara Ferguson for an update on plans to improve road safety at the junction of Tamnaherin Road and Brockagh Road on the outskirts of Derry.

"I can confirm that the Western Division Network Development team have commissioned a feasibility study which will examine road realignment options to improve this busy junction on the Tamnaherin Road. The project has been included on the Divisions schedule for large minor works.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“A detailed junction turning count took place in November 2023 and this will be used to help inform the detailed design,” the minister stated.

A feasibility study for a junction improvement scheme at the B118 Tamnaherin Road/U1145 Brockagh Road junction was originally commissioned in 2022.

Related topics:John O'DowdDerry