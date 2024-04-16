Taoiseach Simon Harris says people in late 30s ‘more familiar’ with London, Paris, Berlin than Derry
The Taoiseach, from Greystones in Co. Wicklow, was speaking at the British-Irish Parliamentary Assembly in Newtownmountkennedy.
“I’m also, if I’m being very honest, of a generation where people are more familiar now with London and Berlin and Paris than they might be with Belfast or Derry.
“I think we really have to challenge ourselves – how do we actually make sure people on this island and these islands get to know each other better?” he asked.
The Taoiseach told parliamentarians members dialogue was key to breaking down barriers.
“It is interpersonal relationships, it’s knowing each other, it’s being familiar with each other that is the key to embedding peace.
“I think there’s a challenge in all of us and a challenge I pose to this assembly today. How do we get talking again and how do we get people to know each other?”
