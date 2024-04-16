Taoiseach Simon Harris says people in late 30s ‘more familiar’ with London, Paris, Berlin than Derry

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Taoiseach, from Greystones in Co. Wicklow, was speaking at the British-Irish Parliamentary Assembly in Newtownmountkennedy.

“I’m also, if I’m being very honest, of a generation where people are more familiar now with London and Berlin and Paris than they might be with Belfast or Derry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I think we really have to challenge ourselves – how do we actually make sure people on this island and these islands get to know each other better?” he asked.

Taoiseach Simon Harris. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

The Taoiseach told parliamentarians members dialogue was key to breaking down barriers.

“It is interpersonal relationships, it’s knowing each other, it’s being familiar with each other that is the key to embedding peace.