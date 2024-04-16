Taoiseach Simon Harris says people in late 30s ‘more familiar’ with London, Paris, Berlin than Derry

Simon Harris has claimed people in their late 30s in the south are more familiar with London, Berlin and Paris than Derry.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 16th Apr 2024, 09:53 BST
Updated 16th Apr 2024, 09:53 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Taoiseach, from Greystones in Co. Wicklow, was speaking at the British-Irish Parliamentary Assembly in Newtownmountkennedy.

“I’m also, if I’m being very honest, of a generation where people are more familiar now with London and Berlin and Paris than they might be with Belfast or Derry.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I think we really have to challenge ourselves – how do we actually make sure people on this island and these islands get to know each other better?” he asked.

Taoiseach Simon Harris. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty ImagesTaoiseach Simon Harris. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images
Taoiseach Simon Harris. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

The Taoiseach told parliamentarians members dialogue was key to breaking down barriers.

“It is interpersonal relationships, it’s knowing each other, it’s being familiar with each other that is the key to embedding peace.

“I think there’s a challenge in all of us and a challenge I pose to this assembly today. How do we get talking again and how do we get people to know each other?”

Related topics:LondonParisBerlinDerryBelfast

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.