Teen Derry City fans made ‘vile’ chants about British queen claims Darren Guy

Alderman Guy said there were chants of “Lizzie’s in a box” in reference to the death of the late British Queen Elizabeth II.

He said: “It seems those fans who were taking part in antagonistic chanting, were a group of teenagers who have been ill informed by their elders on how respect should be shown to any dead person, whether they agreed or not with that person’s past or politics.”

The UUP Alderman shared video footage of a section of the Brandywell crowd in which the chant, from a small section, is clearly audible.

Darren Guy

