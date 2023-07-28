“There is a massive issue with racism in NI that needs to be dealt with.”

The meeting was the first to be held in the Forum’s new premises at Waterloo Place and the first formal meeting between NIO Minister Baker and the Forum.

Director Lilian Seenoi Barr told the Wycombe MP of the multiple challenges facing the North’s minority ethnic communities.

Mr. Baker heard from people on a range of issues including integrated education and the expansion of the current school curriculum to include black history.

Twelve-year-old TJ Mushapho telling Steve Baker MP about his experiences as black child growing up in Derry. Listening on are North West Migrants Forum Director Lilian Seenoi Barr and Daniel Holder of the Committee on the Administration of Justice (CAJ).

Twelve-year-old TJ Mushapho said that during his years in education on only one occasion had his class been taught about someone who had made an important contribution to black history.

“It was primary seven and we got to learn about Harriett Tubman,” said TJ.

“That was the one time. It was for a week and most likely everyone forgot again. I didn’t forget because it was significant for me but others did.

"We learned about the royal family for an entire month and we got to learn about a very significant person in black history for a week.”

From left: Daniel Holder, Naomi Green, Al Albawab, Ahmed Osama, TJ Mushapho, Steve Baker MP, Lilian Seenoi Barr, Monadel Bazzara, Suzanne Moran, Dominic Nartey and Innocent Ike.

The schoolboy also expressed his views on the Common Travel Area and the barrier it creates for certain sections of Irish society.

He revealed how a recent trip to Donegal was soured by the fact some of his friends could not travel due to them not meeting the proper visa requirements.

On the Common Travel Area Mr. Baker vowed to make representations to his party colleague and Home Secretary Suella Braverman.

Mr. Baker spoke of his experience in his own constituency.

North West Migrants Forum Programmes Manager Naomi Green and Forum Director Lilian Seenoi Barr addressing Minister of State for Northern Ireland Steve Baker during a meeting in Derry this week.

“In Wycombe, there are people who are third generation British but they still need to get members of the family over for ordinary things like weddings, births and deaths. It is so difficult and one of the things I want is to have a much more humane visit visa regime.

“It is something I personally am very committed to and I am very grateful that you have brought this up and I would certainly like to take that up with the home secretary.

“If someone has status to be in the UK, personally I would like them to have access to the Common Travel Area.”

Innocent Ike, who is Global Student Ambassador at Magee, spoke about the shortage of accommodation for international students.

The post-grad student also raised controversial plans that will, from January, stop overseas learners from bringing their families with them. He said such a move will be hugely detrimental to mental wellbeing and ability to study.

“Can this policy be reconsidered?” Mr Ike asked.

The minister said it was a sensitive issue because from a humanitarian point of view he would like students to be able to bring their families with them. But ultimately it came down to resources, or lack of them, in the UK’s already settled communities.

“Most people, when you introduce them to a person and you say ‘This is Innocent, he would like to bring his family over’, most people would say yes, of course.

"But when you look at it in aggregate, the humanity disappears and people are up in arms that there are hundreds of thousands of people coming to the UK.

"And the reason they are up in arms is not normally racism, it is because they are already not getting the access to healthcare, housing, education they would like to.”

Minister Baker was also pressed on the need for Westminster to fully implement hate crime legislation and ethnic monitoring.

Mr. Ike said: “The best way I think racism and discrimination can be resolved is first, acknowledging that it exists. Forty per-cent of international students suffer discrimination or racism. But only five per-cent of it is reported.

"We want to live here, we want to have the freedom of movement, we want an environment where we are treated with fairness and respect.”

NWMF board member Monadel Bazzara spoke on the issue of family unification for those granted international protection.

Migrants Forum Programmes Manager Naomi Green spoke of the Racial Equality Strategy which is under review 18 years after publication.

Ms. Green said the North’s minority ethnic community had risen dramatically in the past decade. Legislation though has failed to keep pace with the influx of international protection applicants, she said.

“There is very little lived experience and little understanding in government and that means minority ethnic people are often overlooked. It is important that ministers are meeting directly with grassroots organisations and their service users to ensure concerns are being heard.”

Ms. Green said there were systemic issues in the North where ethnic monitoring still does not exist.

“Hate crime for racist reasons is higher than sectarian crime since 2016. There are no standalone hate crimes, you are more likely to be convicted of any other crime than race hate crime because it is essentially not a crime, you only get aggravated sentencing.

"We really feel we are past the point of crisis in NI when it comes to racism. We have people put out of homes. We have shots being fired, paramilitary involvement in harassment of asylum seekers outside hotels and it is always dealt with as criminality.

“There is a massive issue with racism in NI that needs to be dealt with.”

Ms. Seenoi Barr said she welcomed Minister Baker’s comments and his commitment to make representations to Ms. Braverman.

“Westminster needs to show goodwill and I welcome the commitment to take action on the Common Travel Area issue that is within Westminster competencies.

“I also want to thank everyone who contributed to this meeting which I feel was particularly powerful because of our approach in platforming experts by experience.