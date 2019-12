These Derry schools will be closed because of the general election next week

Many schools across Derry will be closed and used as polling stations for the up-and-coming Westminster general election on Thursday December 12.

Below is a list of schools in the Foyle parliamentary constituency that will be closed on Thursday December 12 and will be operating as polling stations next week.

All information provided by the Electoral Office for Northern Ireland and accurate at the time of publication.

FOYLE

EGLINTON PRIMARY SCHOOL, 22 WOODVALE RD, EGLINTON, DERRY, BT47 3AH

NEWBUILDINGS PRIMARY SCHOOL, 83 VICTORIA ROAD, NEWBUILDINGS, DERRY, BT47 2RL

The Model Integrated Primary School, Northland Road, Derry. (Photo: Google Street View)

ASHLEA PRIMARY SCHOOL, 163 STEVENSONS PARK, DRUMAHOE, DERRY, BT47 3QT

DRUMAHOE PRIMARY SCHOOL, 31 DRUMAHOE ROAD, DRUMAHOE, DERRY, BT47 3SD

GLENDERMOTT PRIMARY SCHOOL, 50 ARDMORE ROAD, ARDMORE, DERRY, BT47 3QZ

MULLABUOY PRIMARY SCHOOL, LETTERSHENDONY AVENUE, DERRY, BT47 3HZ

LISNAGELVIN PRIMARY SCHOOL, RICHILL PARK, DERRY, BT47 5QZ

SACRED HEART PRIMARY SCHOOL, TRENCH ROAD, DERRY, BT47 2DT

GOOD SHEPHERD PRIMARY SCHOOL, 42 DUNGIVEN ROAD, DERRY, BT47 1BW

OAKGROVE INTEGRATED PRIMARY SCHOOL, 19 LIMAVADY ROAD, DERRY, BT47 6JY

BALLOUGRY PRIMARY SCHOOL, 30 MULLENAN ROAD, DERRY, BT48 9XN

HOLY FAMILY PRIMARY SCHOOL, AILEACH ROAD, DERRY, BT48 0AZ

ST EITHNE'S PRIMARY SCHOOL, 26 SPRINGTOWN ROAD, DERRY, BT48 0LY

HOLY CHILD'S PRIMARY SCHOOL, CENTRAL DRIVE, DERRY, BT48 9QQ

LONGTOWER PRIMARY SCHOOL, BISHOP STREET, DERRY, BT48 6QQ

CARLISLE ROAD PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH HALL, CARLISLE ROAD, DERRY, BT48 7JP

ST JOHN'S PRIMARY SCHOOL, BLIGH'S LANE, DERRY, BT48 9PJ

MODEL PRIMARY SCHOOL, NORTHLAND ROAD, DERRY, BT48 7HJ

ST PATRICKS PRIMARY SCHOOL, RACECOURSE RD, DERRY, BT48 8QG

GREENHAW PRIMARY SCHOOL, RACECOURSE ROAD, DERRY, BT48 8BA

ST BRIDGID'S PRIMARY SCHOOL, 578 CARNHILL, DERRY, BT48 8BZ

ST THERESE'S PRIMARY SCHOOL, HEATHER ROAD, DERRY, BT48 8NX

STEELSTOWN PRIMARY SCHOOL, 40 STEELSTOWN ROAD, DERRY, BT48 8EX

HOLLYBUSH PRIMARY SCHOOL, 10 ARDAN ROAD, CULMORE, DERRY, BT48 8JN