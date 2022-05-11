Tory Minister Neil O'Brien compares Derry to Armagh, Newry and Lisburn - 'it's not all about Belfast'

He was speaking during a briefing of the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee.

Mr. O’Brien, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State, DLHC, said: "Northern Ireland has a whole number of strong cities, like Armagh, Derry/Londonderry, Newry and Lisburn. They all have different strengths. I would not just assume it is all about Belfast. They all have different opportunities that we need to build on."

Sue Gray, Second Permanent Secretary at DLHC, said: "Belfast is great, but it is not all about Belfast. It is about the whole area."

Mr. O'Brien told the committee that he visited the north last August and visited a dozen voluntary groups in Derry, Strabane, Belfast and Fermanagh.

Ms. Gray said: "In the visit that Neil referred to in August, we went around a variety of places. As we look to see how we can support people in this process, whether it is the north-west or wherever it is, they will be a really important part.