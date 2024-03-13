‘Totally indefensible in modern society’ that 35% or workers do not earn more than minimum wage

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The SDLP economy spokesperson cited the figures from a survey by Derry Trades Union Council during a debate on workers’ rights in the Assembly.

“It used to be said that the best route out of poverty was a job, but that is no longer true. After years of wage depreciation suffered by workers, more and more people are being pushed into poverty even while they are working, and generations of families are growing up without opportunity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"In my city, a survey by the Derry Trades Union Council found that 35 per cent of workers in the area do not earn more than the minimum wage, while 73% struggle with bills. That is totally indefensible in a modern society,” she stated.

Sinéad McLaughlin

The Foyle MLA was speaking to a motion supporting trade unions in their campaign to improve workers’ rights and conditions.

She said ‘the trade union movement itself has been hollowed out by regressive legislation introduced by the British Government in the 1970s’ and that ‘too often, unions are not given their rightful seat at the table’.

"Although I am used to talking about the need for jobs for Derry, this is not about the need for any jobs; it is about the need for quality jobs. Good jobs are about many things: decent pay that eliminates in-work poverty; proper conditions that mean that workers are respected and valued at their work; a voice in that workplace; and security of tenure, where workers are free from the fear of unfair dismissal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Government has a crucial role to play in ensuring that the jobs and investment that we attract give people hope for their future,” the SDLP MLA said.

During the same debate Sinn Féin MLA Pádraig Delargy said low pay was leading many people to leave the country for better opportunities elsewhere.

“If I were to scroll down through my contact list today, I could read name after name of people who have left Ireland in pursuit of a better life and of better career opportunities.

"Young people from across all communities and all corners of our country, equipped with their own unique skills and talents, have found themselves feeling underpaid, undervalued and overworked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Sadly, they have seen no compelling case to stay and build their career here. It is heart-wrenching, and we all understand the devastating impact that it has on families and communities, as it is an experience that many of us have felt personally. That cannot continue,” he stated.

Mr. Delargy said local politicians have to work together to ‘do everything in our power to ensure that our young people see a future here at home’.