Ukrainian refugees will have nowhere to go under 90 day limit with only 40 properties in Donegal for rent

A TD has warned Ukrainian refugees will have nowhere to go if the government decides to impose a 90 day limit on accommodation support as there were only 40 rental properties on the market in Donegal this week.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Marian Harkin, the independent Sligo-Leitrim TD, issued the warning amid speculation the Government is considering limiting State support for accommodation for refugees who have fled Ukraine in the wake of the Russian invasion in 2022.

“Whatever proposal the Government comes forward with, whether it is the 90-day proposal or some other proposal, we all know that after 90 days people will have nowhere to go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I quickly checked how many houses are available to rent. There are 18 in Sligo, nine in Leitrim, 21 in Roscommon and 40 in Donegal. It is the same across the country.

The Government is considering limiting State support for accommodation for refugees who have fled Ukraine in the wake of the Russian invasion in 2022.

"There is nothing available for people to rent. It is not a question of not being able to provide an unlimited offering. I suppose my question is whether we have anything to offer at this stage,” she said.

Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth Roderic O’Gorman said: “I assure Deputy Harkin that any change we make will not just be a change on its own, but will be communicated through all of the channels we have with Ukrainians in Ukraine and across Europe.

"The very real nature of the challenge of securing accommodation outside of State-owned accommodation will be conveyed. The Ukrainian population across Europe are knowledgeable, have an understanding and are very able to communicate.