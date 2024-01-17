Ulster University hosts prestigious European Parliament John Hume exhibition

A new exhibition honouring John Hume has been installed at Magee College ahead of a year-long tour across university campuses including Coleraine and Belfast.

Pictured at the launch of the exhibition on Ulster University’s Derry~Londonderry campus are (L-R) Prof Malachy Ó Néill, Director of Regional Engagement at Ulster University, Sculptor Liz O’Kane, Mark Durkan, board member of the John and Pat Hume Foundation, Susanne Oberhauser, Director of EU Liaison Office and India Kennedy, second year Ulster University Politics and International studies student

The exhibition, ‘He made hope and history rhyme’ takes inspiration from the words of fellow Nobel prize winner and friend, Seamus Heaney.

Made possible through a partnership between Ulster University, the European Parliament Liaison Office in the UK and The John and Pat Hume Foundation, it was created as part of the Good Friday Agreement 25th anniversary commemorations.

It was launched at Ulster University’s Magee College campus on Tuesday.

Professor Cathy Gormley-Heenan, Provost Ulster University, said: “As our year long programme of events reflecting on the Belfast Good Friday agreement draws to a close, its only right that we return again to the architects of change that were instrumental in bringing about the peaceful times that we live in – with all the opportunities and potential they created.

"We are delighted to partner with the European Parliament Liaison Office UK and The John and Pat Hume Foundation to host this prestigious exhibition at Ulster University.

"As a son of the city, it is fitting that the exhibition launches its 2024 tour of all our campuses across the region in his home of Derry~Londonderry.”

Susanne Oberhauser, Director of the European Parliament Liaison Office in the UK, said: “John Hume never tired of reminding us how the peace process in Northern Ireland has been so heavily inspired by the example of the European Parliament and the European project.

"As he liked to recall: ‘The union of Europe was the inspiration for our [Good Friday] agreement. The first time I went to Strasbourg in 1979 as a Member of the European Parliament, and I went to neighbouring Germany, I thought that if, in 1945, someone had said that these two countries would be reunited in Europe and that Strasbourg would be the symbol city of this hope, they would have been sent to the psychiatrist.

"‘The European Union is the best example of conflict resolution in the history of the world. All the regions at war must study the way in which Europe was built.’ Thus, this project is particularly dear to our hearts and we are honoured to contribute to the remembrance of his legacy.”

Tim Attwood, Foundation Secretary, John and Pat Hume Foundation stated: “The John and Pat Hume Foundation welcome this excellent opportunity to partner with the European Parliament Liaison Office UK and Ulster University to showcase John Hume’s work as a Member of the European Parliament and the fact that the mission of the European Union inspired his courageous journey to build peace and reconciliation in Ireland through dialogue, partnership and bridge-building.”

Mr. Attwood noted that the exhibition was being launched in a week in which Mr. Hume would have celebrated his 87th birthday.

Speaking on Tuesday, he said: “Two days short of John Hume’s eighty seventh birthday and fifty years after Ireland officially became a member of the European Economic Community (EEC), it is our duty to keep faith with the Hume principles, keep his dream of peace and non-violence alive and inspire current and emerging courageous leaders for peaceful change, at home and in conflicts internationally, who will chart a better way forward and build a more just and prosperous future for all our children.”

The exhibition features panels with highlights of Hume’s role in the peace process alongside a bronze bust, one of only five specially commissioned pieces created by Ballymena born sculptor, Liz O’Kane.

The remaining busts are installed at the Irish embassies in Washington DC, London, the European Parliament in Strasbourg and Leinster House in Dublin.

After the tour of Ulster University’s campuses this piece will take up residence in the Guildhall in December 2024. Alongside the exhibition is a creation by Dublin tapestry artist, Catherine O’Connor whose grandparents hail from Derry.

The tapestry, commissioned by friends of John and Pat Hume shines a light on Pat and the strength of her relationship with John and her integral role in the peace process.

An MEP for quarter of a century and European of the Year, Hume worked tirelessly to broker peace and reconciliation in his native land.

The everyday injustices of life in the north and especially in his divided hometown led Hume to join the civil rights movement in the 1960s and to forge a philosophy encapsulated in this quote: ‘Difference is of the essence of humanity. Difference is an accident of birth and it should therefore never be the source of hatred or conflict. The answer to difference is to respect it. Therein lies a most fundamental principle of peace: respect for diversity.’

The John and Pat Hume Foundation was established to honour the memory of the late peacemakers following their deaths in 2020 and 2021 respectively.

In its mission statement it states: “John Hume always preferred to speak face to face, one to one. Pat spent years immersed in the day-to-day running of the constituency office. Above all, what was important to them was the people they worked for; people from all walks of life, of all creeds and ethnicities.”

The foundation adds: “We are committed to openness and inclusiveness. Our board is composed of people young and old, from diverse backgrounds and communities, who bring a breadth of experience and a range of different viewpoints to everything we do.”