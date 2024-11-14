Unadopted sites in Derry/Strabane up from 80 to 147 (59%) in eight years says Durkan

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There has been a 59 per cent increase in the number of unadopted housing developments in Derry and Strabane over the last eight years, Mark H. Durkan claimed at Stormont this week.

The SDLP MLA declared an interest as someone who lives in a street that has not been adopted by the statutory authorities during a debate in the Assembly.

"Unadopted housing developments, footways, roads and alleyways are a massive concern that impacts on countless people to varying extents, but it is a problem that has evidently gone unchecked,” he said.

Mr. Durkan was among a series of MLAs to express concern about the high number of unadopted housing developments across the North with some roads and footpaths having been in existence for decades without being fully adopted.

Local MLAs Ciara Ferguson and Mark H. Durkan.

“Homeowners feel trapped and unable to resell their homes due to the poor condition of the infrastructure. That not only limits their ability to move but impacts their property value and financial stability, leaving them stuck in a worsening situation that has an extremely negative impact on their health and well-being,” said Mr. Durkan.

He said it was sadly not an isolated situation and something that has been seen repeatedly across Derry.

“In 2016, there were 80 unadopted housing sites in Derry and Strabane. That number has now increased to 147 [up 67 sites (59%]. It is clear evidence that the problem and the solution do not lie solely...with developers.

"I have to make the point that, believe it or not, some developers are responsible and responsive in addressing residents' concerns, sometimes, dare I say, even more so than Department of Infrastructure,” said Mr. Durkan.

Sinn Féin MLA Ciara Ferguson pointed to a site in East Shantallow which was built back in 2002.

“The residents are totally frustrated. They are dealing with blocked gullies and broken street lights, but the developer no longer exists. It went into liquidation,” she said.

At a site in the Waterside, meanwhile, residents had been ‘totally frustrated and have been unable to sell their homes — they have attempted four or five times — due to areas not being adopted’.

"Fortunately, after work between DfI and the developer, the developer is out now upgrading that area, which is good news.

"More recently, I met Derry City and Strabane District Council building control and legal services about the issue, and they highlighted the plethora of estates that are unadopted.

"However, they are taking a proactive approach and are setting up a working group, so they are keen to work with all the statutory stakeholders, DfI and the developers to address the matter.

"Likewise, I commend our community organisations, which are supporting our local communities when it comes to unadopted alleyways and pathways. You can lift the phone to them, and they will support the residents in those areas,” said Mrs. Ferguson.

During her contribution the Sinn Féin MLA said the lack of adoption of streets and estates was leading to myriad problems including: ‘unaddressed potholes; poor drainage; lack of basic services such as rubbish collection, gritting or street lighting; and the health and safety implications of all those’.