Unison president Libby Nolan sends solidarity to Derry strike marchers

The president of Unison Libby Nolan has sent solidarity wishes to thousands of members taking part in a huge strike in Derry and across the north on Thursday.

Ms. Nolan stated: “We wish that we could be with you all on your 'mega-strike' and this is to tell you your Unison National Executive Council is fully behind you and with our recently enhanced strike pay we want to equip every Unison member in Northern Ireland to have the power and resources to take on this rotten Tory government.”

Steve North, Unison Vice-President, said: “Unison represents 50,000 members across the North of Ireland and we represent members throughout support services and education and the health services and you will all be showing your unity in taking industrial action.”

Mr. North said members in health trusts and arms-length bodies had led the way in industrial action over the past 12 months.

Unison President Libby Nolan

Ms. Nolan added: “Unison are beside you and behind you and is proud of the determination of our health members to secure their pay parity.”

The union leaders said members have been waiting for years for review of a ‘pay spine that should be more fairly applied and improved’.

“You have all shown an equal determination to achieve the pay improvement that you deserve. So those with a political mandate on this island and those in power across the water will know that Unison members in health and education, won't remain silent or accept low pay or poor pay deadlock,” said Mr. North.

Ms. Nolan concluded: “We want to end now by saying solidarity to every single one of you. March with pride. To the nurses, teachers, civil servants and thousands more that will be on strike with you over Northern Ireland this Thursday, solidarity to you all.”

Meanwhile, the North West Branch of the National Union of Journalists (NUJ) have confirmed that they will be taking part in the strike march in solidarity with members of the 15 trade unions involved in industrial action on Thursday.