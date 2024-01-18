Unison's Mary Lyttle says trade unions are the ‘only body left to defend the people and workers’
Unison branch secretary Mary Lyttle told a major strike rally in Derry on Thursday that the trade union movement was the ‘only body left to defend the people and workers’.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Addressing thousands of workers at the Derry Trades Union Council demonstration in Guildhall Square she said: “Comrades it is great to see so many people here in support of our trade union movement, the only body left to defend the people and workers as it seems as some of the political classes have abandoned the people.”