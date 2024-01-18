News you can trust since 1772

Unison's Mary Lyttle says trade unions are the ‘only body left to defend the people and workers’

Unison branch secretary Mary Lyttle told a major strike rally in Derry on Thursday that the trade union movement was the ‘only body left to defend the people and workers’.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 18th Jan 2024, 17:49 GMT
Addressing thousands of workers at the Derry Trades Union Council demonstration in Guildhall Square she said: “Comrades it is great to see so many people here in support of our trade union movement, the only body left to defend the people and workers as it seems as some of the political classes have abandoned the people.”

