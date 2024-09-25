United Against Racism Derry recognised by mayor for campaigns against racism and far right

Davy McAuley

Davy McAuley of United Against Racism Derry said the group is honoured to have been recognised by the Mayor, Councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr for their campaigning against racism and the far right.

The group was hosted at a civic reception at the Guildhall on Tuesday.

Mr. McAuley said: "We accept this honour on behalf of all the people of Derry who refuse to accept the hatred and bigotry that has become commonplace throughout these islands.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derry continues to lead the way as a city of civil rights, he added.

"Our city will always be a city of hope and sanctuary for those fleeing persecution. We thank the Mayor and the Council for this civic reception and as always we reaffirm our commitment to defend minority communities from scapegoating and hatred.

"The huge crowds in Guildhall Square just a few weeks ago at the rally organised by UAR after the Belfast race riots are a reflection of the mood and character of this place,” said Mr. McAuley.