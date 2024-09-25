United Against Racism Derry recognised by mayor for campaigns against racism and far right
The group was hosted at a civic reception at the Guildhall on Tuesday.
Mr. McAuley said: "We accept this honour on behalf of all the people of Derry who refuse to accept the hatred and bigotry that has become commonplace throughout these islands.”
Derry continues to lead the way as a city of civil rights, he added.
"Our city will always be a city of hope and sanctuary for those fleeing persecution. We thank the Mayor and the Council for this civic reception and as always we reaffirm our commitment to defend minority communities from scapegoating and hatred.
"The huge crowds in Guildhall Square just a few weeks ago at the rally organised by UAR after the Belfast race riots are a reflection of the mood and character of this place,” said Mr. McAuley.
