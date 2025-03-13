United Against Racism urge people to attend Derry rally for Al Quds Day

United Against Racism Derry and North West have called for their supporters to attend a city centre rally to mark the global day for Palestine, Al Quds Day.

The event will take place in Guildhall Square at 12:30pm on Sunday, March 23 and is expected to last until 2pm.

Al Quds, the Arabic name for Jerusalem, is a global day of action for Palestine which has been held for over 30 years.

The Irish Palestinian Solidarity Campaign (Derry) have planned the event to coincide with events happening across Britain and Europe to mark the occasion.

Spokesperson for United Against Racism, Davy McAuley said: "No one knows exactly how many Palestinians in Gaza have died during this current Genocide,” he said. “Academics estimate that the figure could be around 200,000 people. Western powers are guilty of aiding and abetting this slaughter.

“Meanwhile at home these same powerful forces are scapegoating the refugees they created and whipping up Islamophobia to cover for their crimes.”

Criticising those who visited the White House following US President Donald Trump’s previous comments on Gaza, Mr McAuley said United Against Racism is committed to “challenging power and calling out those who demonise the vulnerable”.

“This day is a day to reconfirm our support for Palestine and our commitment to support those fleeing war and persecution."