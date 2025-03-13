United Against Racism urge people to attend Derry rally for Al Quds Day
The event will take place in Guildhall Square at 12:30pm on Sunday, March 23 and is expected to last until 2pm.
Al Quds, the Arabic name for Jerusalem, is a global day of action for Palestine which has been held for over 30 years.
The Irish Palestinian Solidarity Campaign (Derry) have planned the event to coincide with events happening across Britain and Europe to mark the occasion.
Spokesperson for United Against Racism, Davy McAuley said: "No one knows exactly how many Palestinians in Gaza have died during this current Genocide,” he said. “Academics estimate that the figure could be around 200,000 people. Western powers are guilty of aiding and abetting this slaughter.
“Meanwhile at home these same powerful forces are scapegoating the refugees they created and whipping up Islamophobia to cover for their crimes.”