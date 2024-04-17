US anti-war activist Joe Allen to give talk on crisis of American politics and war in Gaza

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In a meeting organised by People Before Profit, the activist and author will deliver his talk at 7pm in St Columb’s Hall.

Allen is the author of several books on US politics, foreign policy and Labour relations.

These include, Vietnam the Last War the US lost, and his most recent book on the struggle for Trade Union rights within United Parcel Service.

Joe Allen

Allen has been active in radical politics for over four decades.

Speaking ahead of the event on Wednesday evening in Derry, a spokesperson for People Before Profit : "It's a honour to have Joe here to speak.