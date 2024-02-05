News you can trust since 1772

UUP leader Doug Beattie calls for ‘investment and stimulus’ for NW saying region ‘deserves more attention’

The Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) leader Doug Beattie has urged British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to deliver an ‘investment and stimulus package’ for the North West saying the region ‘deserves more attention not less’.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 5th Feb 2024, 15:03 GMT
Updated 5th Feb 2024, 15:03 GMT
Mr. Beattie made the call after meeting Mr. Sunak and the Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris at Stormont on Monday.

The Upper Bann MLA pointedly spoke of the need for the British Government and newly-established Executive to address a range of ‘deep rooted challenges’ including lagging development in the Derry area.

“To that end, I pressed the Prime Minister on a number of issues. Firstly, investment and economic stimulus for the North West; it is important that this region is not left out of the overall plans contained in the government’s latest commitments. They deserve more attention, not less.

Doug Beattie, leader of the Ulster Unionist Party.Doug Beattie, leader of the Ulster Unionist Party.
"This includes ensuring that enhanced investment zones, which have been promised by the Government, take into account the strategic positioning of Foyle Ports and Harbours as well as other locations,” he declared.

