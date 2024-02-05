UUP leader Doug Beattie calls for ‘investment and stimulus’ for NW saying region ‘deserves more attention’
Mr. Beattie made the call after meeting Mr. Sunak and the Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris at Stormont on Monday.
The Upper Bann MLA pointedly spoke of the need for the British Government and newly-established Executive to address a range of ‘deep rooted challenges’ including lagging development in the Derry area.
“To that end, I pressed the Prime Minister on a number of issues. Firstly, investment and economic stimulus for the North West; it is important that this region is not left out of the overall plans contained in the government’s latest commitments. They deserve more attention, not less.
"This includes ensuring that enhanced investment zones, which have been promised by the Government, take into account the strategic positioning of Foyle Ports and Harbours as well as other locations,” he declared.