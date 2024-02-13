News you can trust since 1772

Veteran Tyrone republican Francie Molloy retiring from elected politics

Veteran Tyrone republican Francie Molloy is to step down from elected politics, it’s been confirmed.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 13th Feb 2024, 10:46 GMT
Updated 13th Feb 2024, 11:49 GMT
Sinn Féin Vice-President Michelle O’Neill paid tribute to the 73-year-old Sinn Féin MP who was involved in the seminal Caledon housing protest in 1968 as a 17-year-old before going on to become an elected politician.

She described the Moy-native as a ‘long-time friend and colleague’.

”Francie Molloy has made a huge contribution to politics and the peace process here.

Francie Molloy with Martin McGuinness and Michelle O'Neill in 2013.Francie Molloy with Martin McGuinness and Michelle O'Neill in 2013.
Francie Molloy with Martin McGuinness and Michelle O'Neill in 2013.

“He was heavily involved in the early Civil Rights Movement, including the protest outside the Caledon Squat in 1968 which is often considered as the spark for people in their demand for better housing, better jobs, and civil rights.

“Francie has been involved in political activism his entire adult life, and has been elected many times as a Councillor, MLA, and MP and served as a member of the party’s Ard Chomhairle during some of the most era-defining stages of the peace process,” she said.

Mr. Molloy, who was elected as the late Martin McGuinness’ successor as MP for Mid Ulster in 2013, had previously served as MLA for the Mid Ulster constituency from 1998 to 2013. He originally joined the Republican Clubs in 1967 and was elected to Dungannon District Council in 1985.

Sinn Féin's Francie Molloy is congratulated by Michelle O'Neill after he won the Mid Ulster seat in 2015. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISONSinn Féin's Francie Molloy is congratulated by Michelle O'Neill after he won the Mid Ulster seat in 2015. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON
Sinn Féin's Francie Molloy is congratulated by Michelle O'Neill after he won the Mid Ulster seat in 2015. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON
“I want to thank Francie for his lifelong contribution to ensuring people’s rights are respected, his Republican politics and his personal friendship.

“I have worked closely with Francie for many years and I’m confident that though he is retiring, he will continue to make a contribution in promoting equality for all in the time ahead,” said Ms. O’Neill.

