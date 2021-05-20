‘We want people to take the good of doing the things they have missed’

“As we begin to rebuild, we are very much focused on personal, societal and economic wellbeing,” she said.

Ms. O’Neill added: “This latest set of easements will have wide-reaching benefits for individuals, families, businesses and workers. And after what has been an incredibly tough time for everyone, we want people to take the good of being able to do the things they have missed; whether that’s a meal out with friends, a visit to your parents’ house, a family day trip, or a dance class.

“As we look forward to better times, it is crucial that everyone continues taking steps to stop the virus from spreading. The last year has taught us that we can’t take anything for granted, so we are urging everyone to stay safe, be careful and help protect this good progress.”

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill speaking today.

First Minister Arlene Foster meanwhile said she was “pleased that we are in a position to confirm the opening of more parts of our society from Monday”.

“After an anxious wait for many, this is great news for our people and our economy. I want to thank the public for their patience and perseverance and I commend all those sectors who have worked diligently to prepare for restart,” Mrs Foster said.

“There is no doubt that the impacts of the pandemic over the last year will continue to be felt deeply. But in moving forward, there is hope.