Whip restored to Derry SDLP councillor Brian Tierney as party implements character reference and social media directives

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Brian Tierney has been reinstated as party member by the SDLP and his whip has been restored on Derry City & Strabane District Council.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The SDLP confirmed it had taken the action following an investigation into Councillor Tierney’s following controversy over a character reference provided for former soldier Kielan Mooney who was subsequently convicted of rape and an unrelated social media ‘like’ in 2018.

In a statement the party said: “The party has implemented a series of directives in relation to character references, appropriate social media usage plus mandatory training for elected representatives on access to justice for victims and survivors of domestic abuse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We acknowledge the deep hurt caused by the issuing of a character reference for Kielan Mooney. We further acknowledge that Councillor Tierney was misled about the nature of the offence, that his apology and his engagement with affected parties were fulsome, and that they have been accepted by the victim at the centre of the case against Mooney.”

SDLP councillor Brian Tierney

The party said a separate instance covered by the internal probe related to Councillor Tierney liking ‘a prominent Facebook post in 2018’ from the family of a local man who had passed away.

“We accept that while not intending to cause hurt, this added to the distress felt by a victim close to the situation.

"We want to put on record our appreciation to those who engaged with the party as part of this investigation and for the guidance from organisations expert in supporting women within the justice system on this matter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The SDLP spokesperson said: “Character references in the legal system have worked against victims and survivors of sexual violence and the SDLP are actively working for them to be prohibited in cases of this nature.

"Harm, even if unintended, needs to be addressed in a way that supports pathways to justice for victims. As a political party we accept the need to challenge and educate on attitudes that can contribute to an environment that is stacked against victims and survivors.

“The SDLP believes in the legitimacy of remorse and restitution. That’s why we have taken the decision to reinstate Brian Tierney’s SDLP membership alongside a number of substantial process changes within the party.

"The SDLP has issued directives to all our elected representatives that include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Mandatory training for all elected representatives around the barriers women face in the justice system, as well in understanding how they as individuals can support victims of domestic abuse and challenge the environments that enable it.

“Policy instruction that reiterates that the party does not support the provision of character references, particularly for allegations of violent and sexual crimes.

“Guidance on appropriate social media usage.

“The SDLP will continue to work towards the eradication of violence against women and girls and will actively campaign for the removal of character references in our courts.”

Back in January, following the revelation over the Kielan Mooney reference, Colr. Tierney apologised to fellow elected members on DC&SDC said he had made a ‘huge, huge mistake’.