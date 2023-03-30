A paper will now be brought back on the practicalities of rolling out the scheme.

The ‘letters to heaven’ initiative proposal, Alderman Warke said, was inspired by nine-year-old Nottingham girl Matilda Handy who suggested the idea as a way of expressing her emotions after her grandparents passed away.

The Faughan councillor said he was recently approached by a woman “who is in our district and has lost a loved one but it was more for her kids to deal with bereavement which is something unfortunately everyone in the district goes through.

Independent Alderman and former Mayor Graham Warke.

"It’s very difficult for everyone, especially young people,” he added.

“What I’m proposing today, Mayor, is in order to let people send letters to their loved ones, we have white postboxes in our cemeteries around the district. I think it is a lovely gesture and it can help with the bereavement side of things.”

SDLP Colr Jason Barr gave his backing to the proposal stating: “It’s a very great thing to bring into cemeteries across the council area.”

“I’ve seen the story Alderman Warke was referring to and I’m sure a lot of people would appreciate coming to the cemeteries within the council area.”

White post boxes for Letters to Heaven.

Alliance Councillor Rachael Ferguson called it ‘a fantastic idea’, adding: “Grief hits us all differently and with children it’s hard to imagine what they consider when people die. To have a postbox in a graveyard or cemetery would be a great way to try and process that.”

"I am happy to second the proposal and hopefully we can roll it out across our city and district.”

Aontú Councillor Emmet Doyle gave his full support to the proposal, calling it ‘a great idea’, while Sinn Féin Councillor Christopher Jackson commented: “It’s already been outlined that people deal with grief in different ways and our council goes to great lengths to support people in any way we can and we look forward to the paper being brought back as to how this can be practically rolled out.”

Graham Warke said he was “delighted to have my motion passed at Full Council”.

“I know personally how everyone struggles, especially young people come to terms with grief. Hopefully this is a way that may make it easier for younger generation to send letters to their loved ones no longer with us.”

