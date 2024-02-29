News you can trust since 1772

Willie Hay calls for inclusive unionism and says devolution favourable to 'unaccountable' direct rule

Willie Hay says unionism ‘must be inclusive’ if it is to prosper while arguing for stable devolution over what he described as ‘unaccountable’ direct rule from London.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 29th Feb 2024, 10:52 GMT
Updated 29th Feb 2024, 11:55 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The senior DUP politician was speaking during a debate in the British House of Lords on Tuesday.

"As a devolutionist, I want devolved government to succeed in Northern Ireland. I want to see decisions taken on education, health, the economy and many other issues.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Decisions that impact the lives of people are best taken at local level in Northern Ireland,” he said.

Most Popular
Willie Hay.Willie Hay.
Willie Hay.

The cross-bench peer decried direct rule, saying it does not work for the people of the North.

"We all know how direct rule worked in the past. We were there. Direct rule Ministers flew into Northern Ireland, flew out of Northern Ireland, and made decisions over the heads of the people of Northern Ireland with no accountability whatever.

"Direct rule did not work and was not best for Northern Ireland. I know from speaking to many Ministers in those days that they really did not want to take the decisions. They were continually saying, ‘These are decisions that should be taken by local Ministers’, and rightly so,” he said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The former Derry mayor said that if unionism is to prosper in future it must be inclusive.

Read More
Willie Hay campaign for British passport cited as DUP try to improve citizenship...

"For unionism to prosper in the decades to come, it must be inclusive. Unionism must maximise its potential. We can get there by making Northern Ireland work as a full and equal part of this United Kingdom. For Northern Ireland to work, our Government need to work as well.

"The system of devolution in Northern Ireland is far from perfect. In many areas, there needs to be improvement, but it must always be on a basis that can command cross-community support. When they are operational, for all their problems—and there are many problems that this Assembly and Executive are going to have—the Stormont Assembly and Executive are accountable to the people of Northern Ireland.

"They are there to deliver for the people of Northern Ireland. That is an important point. They should now get on with the job and deliver for the people,” he remarked.

Willie Hay claims Kate Hoey ‘totally and absolutely wrong’ in criticism of Jeffrey Donaldson

Related topics:Northern IrelandLondonDUPNorth