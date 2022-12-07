The DUP grandee was speaking in the British House of Lords as the NI (Executive Formation) Bill passed its final stages this week.

“If anybody in this House believes that reducing MLAs’ pay will change their mindset and that of our party, and that we will be rushing to set up an Executive and Assembly—that will not happen. This is a principled stand.

"Whether it be money, a future Assembly election, or hearing “joint authority” from some quarters, this is an issue of sincere principle regarding where we stand on the protocol. It is nothing to do with money or a future Assembly election,” he said.

Willie Hay

The former Stormont speaker said he believed a fresh Assembly election would see the DUP returned with more seats than it won last May.

“I believe our party would increase our mandate in NI I have absolutely no doubt about that,” he said.

The cross-bench peer said that despite the impasse the DUP wants to see the Executive restored.

"I finish by saying that we are a devolutionist party. We want to see a functioning Executive dealing with the issues that matter to the people of NI. It would be functioning, were it not for the NI protocol.

