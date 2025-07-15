Willie Hay says violence on streets must be resisted by democrats

Willie Hay has condemned the violence witnessed on the streets of the North in June.

The former Derry mayor said ‘democrats must resist’ those behind the scenes of disorder.

"We know that, in the past weeks, we have witnessed serious violence across Northern Ireland,” said the DUP cross-bench peer during a discussion at the British House of Lords Grand Committee.

"Police officers were seriously injured, property was attacked and were people attacked in their own homes. Let me say this clearly: the violence that we have witnessed on our streets in recent days cannot be justified and must be condemned.

"We have people in Northern Ireland who want to take us back to those days but we, as democrats, must resist that,” he said.

He was speaking as he backed a draft order extending the provisions in the Justice and Security (NI) Act 2007 for another two years to provide for non-jury trials until July 31, 2027 at least.