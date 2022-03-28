'Youngest journalist' to speak in Derry ahead of planting of olive tree for Palestine at Free Derry

The event will take place between 5pm and 7pm.

Before then the London-based Palestinian Return Centre is hosting a speaker tour in The Hive in the Rathmór Centre on Tuesday, March 29 from 6.30pm to 8pm.

The event is being held to commemorate both the 50th Anniversary of Bloody Sunday, the upcoming anniversary of Land Day and to honour the long-standing solidarity between the Irish and Palestinian people.

Free Derry corner.

At the event on Tuesday, March 29 the 'World’s Youngest Journalist' Janna Jihad from Nabi Saleh in the West Bank will speak about 'life under Israeli Occupation'.

The tour will culminate with the symbolic planting of an Olive Tree and Land Day Rally at Free Derry Corner on Wednesday, March 30 from 5pm to 7pm.