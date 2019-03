Ballyarnett SDLP Councillor Angela Dobbins has congratulated Steelstown P.S. on winning the NI Primary School Road Safety trophy.

“As a Road Safety committee member I am delighted that a local school has come out on top,” she said.

“I can’t stress enough the importance of educating our children, especially at primary level, about road safety and I would hope all primary schools in the city follow the example shown by Steelstown P.S. in keeping our children safe and aware of road safety.”