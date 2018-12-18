Pranksters leave motorists deflated by letting down tyres and super-gluing nozzles

Several motorists have been left deflated after heartless pranksters let down the tyres of their cars before super-gluing the nozzles to prevent them blowing them up again.

The phenomenon has been reported by Sinn Féin Councillor Sharon Duddy, who has appealed for the pranksters to stop targeting vehicles in the Bogside.

Her appeal comes after several cars in the vicinity of the Little Diamond area had their tyres let down and super glue poured over the nozzle on the wheels.

She said: “I am aware that a number of residents not only has the misfortune of the tyres in their cars being let down but also whoever was behind it put super glue in the nozzle on the wheels.

“Those behind this nonsense may think they are being funny, but for the car owners it certainly isn’t.

“We all know the hassle involved in having the misfortune of getting a flat tyre on your car but to find it was deliberate and that someone has gone to all this effort must be very frustrating.

“I would like to make an appeal to whoever was involved to stop and think about they are doing and financial expense the car owners are going through."