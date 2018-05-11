Prehen Bluebell Woodland Walk to take place this weekend in Derry

The Prehen Historical and Environmental Society will host a Bluebell Walk in the ancient Prehen woodland this weekend.

Those taking part can witness the forest floor covered with bluebells in bloom and find out about the variety of plant and wildlife within the area.

They will also be able to fin out about the interesting history of the Prehen Woodlands.

The Bluebell Woodland Walk is free, open to all and takes place this Sunday, May 13, at 2.30pm.

The meeting point will be at the top of Sandringham Drive in Prehen Park, and people are urged to gather there by 2.30pm, and also to wear suitable footwear.

Leading the Woodland Walk will be local experts, including wildife expert Christine Cassidy, who will talk about the birds and creatures who make Prehen their home.

Dermott McLughlin will also speak about the wildlife native to the area.

Meanwhile, George Mc Laughlin and Damian Martin from the Prehen Historical and Environmental Society will speak about the history of the woodland and the Prehen area, and its historical and environmental significance.

The Prehen Woodland is renowned as one of the last tracts of ancient woodland remaining in the north of Ireland.

Describing the Prehen Woodland, the Woodland Trust states: “This rare and irreplaceable ancient woodland has a magical feel, with carpets of bluebell, celandine and wood anemone in the spring. It is home to the red squirrel, sparrowhawk and long-eared owl and offers terrific views overlooking Derry/Londonderry city and the River Foyle.

“Prehen Wood is one of our Top Ten bluebell woods.”

To find out more about Prehen Woodland log onto: www.woodlandtrust.org.uk/visiting-woods/wood-information/prehen-wood/