Proposal to re-open Rosemount Post Office

Proposals to reopen a post office for the Rosemount area at Gill’s Spar Newsagent were confirmed yesterday.

The new Park Avenue facility will now have longer opening hours.

Residents and local representatives have been campaigning to retain a post office for the area following the closure of the previous facility in the same area.

The Post Office have said the new facility at Gill’s Spar will involve as a modern, open-plan local-style branch offering products and services throughout shop opening hours from a till at the shop counter instead of from a separate screened counter.

Should the move go ahead, the branch would open at 7am to 10pm Monday to Friday, and 8am to 10pm Saturday and Sunday.

The Post Office is now inviting customers and interested parties to give their views on the move in a six-week public consultation.

Janese Sung, Area Network Change Manager said: “We are making it easier for customers to get their cash, send and collect their mail and do their banking because we know how important these services are to local residents.

“We are confident that this vibrant new-style Post Office will meet customer needs. This modernisation is part of a major investment programme, the largest in the history of the Post Office.”

The consultation closes on June 7. Submissions can be made by Freepost to ‘Your Comments’, Post Office Ltd, via email to comments@postoffice.co.uk, via the Helpline on 03457 22 33 44 or Textphone 03457 223355 or through an online questionnaire at www.postofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code 174711.