£227k paid out to flood hit households and businesses over the past five years

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons outlined the amount of payments under the scheme of emergency financial assistance after DUP MLA Gary Middleton raised the matter in the Assembly.

“Over the past number of years, there have been several significant flooding incidents across the Foyle constituency. Will the Minister indicate how much his Department has paid out within the Londonderry and Strabane District Council area over the past five years?” he asked.

Mr. Lyons replied: “In the Londonderry and Strabane District Council area, there were payments of £14,000 in 2019-2020, £19,000 in the following year, £15,000 in the following year, £156,000 in 2022-23 and £23,000 the year after that. That is just the support that was given through this particular scheme.

Flooding on the Lecky Road.

"I want to put on record my thanks to those in his local council area who did so much to help people who were affected during that time. The Member will be aware of how the local community came together and how the council provided support on top of that provided through the Department. I know, because of connections that I have in the Eglinton area, that local churches and community groups, in particular, came together to provide support.