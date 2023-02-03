PSNI appeal after hit and run in Derry
Police in Derry are seeking information in relation to a hit and run collision which occurred on Thursday, February 2.
By Brendan McDaid
40 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 3rd Feb 2023, 12:06pm
The appeal relates to an incident in the Hollyhall Road area of the city at around 7pm to 7.30pm.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “We are trying to identify a blue tractor and the driver who stopped to clear debris off the road to help us with our enquiries.
“If you have any information, please contact Police on 101 quoting reference 1747-020223. Thank you.”