The appeal relates to an incident in the Hollyhall Road area of the city at around 7pm to 7.30pm.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “We are trying to identify a blue tractor and the driver who stopped to clear debris off the road to help us with our enquiries.

“If you have any information, please contact Police on 101 quoting reference 1747-020223. Thank you.”