PSNI in Derry responded to five reports of domestic abuse in 24 days: arrests made in all cases

The PSNI in Derry have responded to five reported cases of domestic abuse over the past 24 hours.

Police at Strand Road said they responded to calls from both victims and members of their families.

"In the last 24 hours we have responded to five reports of domestic abuse in our District. In some cases the victims reached out. In others, concerned friends or family members lifted the phone. It takes courage to make that call and we are grateful that you did," said the PSNI.

Several people have been arrested.

"We have made arrests in all five cases and we are working with our partners to ensure the appropriate support is being provided.

"If you or someone you know is suffering from domestic abuse call us on 101 or in an emergency call 999. You can also call the 24-hour Domestic and Sexual Abuse Helpline on 0808 802 1414," said the PSNI.