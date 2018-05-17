PSNI: Two men reportedly poured flammable liquid over car before torching and fleeing

Two men suspected of throwing flammable liquid over a car before torching it on the outskirts of Derry last night are being sought by the PSNI.

Police have appealed for witnesses following a report that a number of vehicles were on fire in the Garrymore Place area of Strathfoyle in the early hours of this morning, Thursday, May 17.

Sergeant Adrian Brogan said: “Officers arrived at the scene at 1.30 a.m. and at that stage, one car – a white BMW 3 series - was engulfed in flames and a second - a blue Renault Clio - was also on fire. The garage doors at the house were also well alight and there was scorch-damage to a neighbouring garage.

“The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, which also attended, have confirmed that this was a deliberate ignition and so we are treating it as arson. No-one was injured in the incident.

“As part of our investigation, we would like to talk to two males who were seen in the area, close to the address, in a dark-coloured car. It was reported that they threw liquid over one of the cars and set it alight before driving away at speed.

“The car was then seen travelling from Garrymore Place, down Clonmeen Drive and onto the Temple Road.

“If you saw anything or have any information that could help us as we make further enquiries into this incident, please contact police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 86 of 17/5/18.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity, Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”