Public safety operation after discovery of suspicious object in Ardmore
Police in Derry and Strabane have confirmed that a public safety operation is underway in Ardmore in Derry following the discovery of a suspicious object in the Rushall Road area this morning, Wednesday, April 24.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police confirmed that no roads are closed in the area at this time. A spokesperson said police they will endeavour to keep any disruption to a minimum, and work through the operation as quickly as possible.
A further update will be provided by police ‘in due course’.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.