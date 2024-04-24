Public safety operation after discovery of suspicious object in Ardmore

Police in Derry and Strabane have confirmed that a public safety operation is underway in Ardmore in Derry following the discovery of a suspicious object in the Rushall Road area this morning, Wednesday, April 24.
By Laura Glenn
Published 24th Apr 2024, 12:42 BST
Police confirmed that no roads are closed in the area at this time. A spokesperson said police they will endeavour to keep any disruption to a minimum, and work through the operation as quickly as possible.

A further update will be provided by police ‘in due course’.

