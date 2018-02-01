Rats infesting parts of Bogside

There is concern in the local community about the infestation of rats in parts of the Bogside in Derry.

Residents are worried to the point that they have asked local Sinn Fein Councillor, Patricia Logue, to organise an emergency meeting as soon as possible.

The meeting is due to take place on Friday.

The concerns follow the recurrence of rat infestation in different parts of the Bogside.

"While I understand that rodents can be a problem in any district, there has been a particular problem in the Meenan Square area and a number of streets around it," said Colr. Logue. "And in around Elmwood Road and Lisfannon Park."

"In March of 2017 I held a number of meetings with the Bogside and Brandywell Initiative (BBI), NI Water, Housing Executive, Environmental Health and with local residents to see what measures could be put in place to jointly address this problem.

"Nearly a year down the line and sadly the problems are recurring again so something somewhere is not working.

"I have arranged a number of emergency meetings with the agencies to see if they can get to the root of the problem as a matter of urgency," added Colr. Logue.