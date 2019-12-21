Remembering loved ones this Christmas - Winter Solstice Remembrance Night in Aid of Foyle Search and Rescue this evening

The Garden of Reflection off Bishop Street Within in Derry will this evening (Saturday, December 21) host the annual Winter Solstice Celebration in aid of Foyle Search & Rescue.

Local people are being invited to help light up the Garden of Reflection by illuminating a small paper lantern in memory of a loved one.

The event will run from 5pm to 6:30pm with live carols from Voices of the Foyle.

Refreshments will be served in the Garden of Reflection Gallery.

Complimentary Lanterns will be available on the night.

Voluntary donations can be made in aid of Foyle Search and Rescue during the event.