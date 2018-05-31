Renal Roadshow for Everglades next weekend

The Western Trust is hosting a renal roadshow in Derry next weekend to demonstrate how home dialysis can help improve a patient’s quality of life.

The roadshow will take place at the Everglades Hotel on Sunday, June 10, from 11am to 4pm, and members of the public are invited to drop in and find out more about home dialysis.

Experts will be on hand to answer questions, and patients will have an opportunity to speak to patients already dialysing at home.

Haemodialysis involves diverting blood into an external machine, where it’s filtered before being returned to the body. Most people who require dialysis treatment must travel to hospital to attend three appointments every week, for around four hours on each occasion. However, some patients who are considered suitable are able to self-dialyse at home and can be provided with all the necessary equipment.

Carmel Kilpatrick, Renal Home Therapies Team Leader at the Western Trust said: “Patients undergoing dialysis treatment can feel restricted due to the number of appointments they must attend so the option of home dialysis is fantastic as it brings about a marked improvement in a patient’s quality of life and clinical outcomes and it also gives them increased freedom to carry on with their daily life as much as possible.

“We have many patients who still go on holidays, including cruises and all their dialysis equipment will be at their destination when they arrive.”