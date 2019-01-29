Renewed appeal over Donegal murder

Gardai have renewed their appeal in relation to the murder of Shaun Duffy in Dungloe in 2005.

On the morning of Saturday, January 29 2005, 36-year-old Shaun Duffy was murdered in his home at Meenacross, Dungloe, Co Donegal. Shaun returned home at approximately 2.30am that morning after a night out and was attacked and fatally injured in his home. Gardaí would like to thank all those who came forward and assisted with the investigation to date.

Investigating Gardaí continue to appeal for information in this case and believe that a number of people have yet to come forward who may now be in a position to assist in bringing those responsible to justice.

They said it is never too late to do the right thing and assist in bring Shaun’s killer or killers to justice.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident Room at Milford Garda Station on (00353) 74 91 53114 or the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111