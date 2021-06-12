Residents evacuated in Derry security alert ; road cordoned off

PSNI are on the scene.

A PSNI spokesperson said the operation at at Brecan's Park off Tench Road was enacted after an alert over a suspicious object.

"A number of homes have been evacuated and cordons are in place.

"Motorists are advised to avoid the area."

It's understood army technical officers have examined the scene.

Sinn Fein Councillor for the area, Deputy Mayor Christopher Jackson posted on Facebook: "Disgusted to learn of people being forced to leave their homes this morning due to a suspect device being left in the middle of a residential estate.

"These actions achieve nothing but cause disruption and misery to local families and have no place in our community.