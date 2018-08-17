Result! Strong performance in Derry

It looks like there’s been another strong performance from A-Level students across the board in Derry, although it has now been confirmed boys in the North have bucked the trend by edging ahead of girls in the top grade tables.

Commenting on this summer’s GCE/ A-Level results, Justin Edwards, Chief Executive of the Council for the Curriculum, Examinations and Assessment (CCEA) said: “This year males achieved a higher percentage of A* grades. This is the first time males have performed better than females since the grade was introduced. The performance gap, between females and males, also narrowed at the other grades.”

Oran Tierney and Joshua Carlin check their A Level results with Mr. Graeme Doherty at St. Joseph�"s Boys School.

Locally, both boys and girls have done very well. Siobhan McCauley, Principal of Lumen Christi College, said: “We are extremely proud of all our students and absolutely delighted with their achievements.

“93% of all grades were A* to C with a third of the students gaining an impressive 3A*/A’s or more. The majority have already secured a university place of their choice.

“These outstanding results are testament to the hard work of the students, dedication of the staff and unwavering support of parents.”

Sharon Mallett, Principal at Thornhill College, meanwhile, said “We are very proud of all our girls who have achieved such success in their A-Level examinations. Staff are delighted that all subjects taken in school achieved a 100% pass rate. 91% of students achieved 3+ A*-C grades or equivalent. 18 girls have achieved 3+ A*-A grades. This consistently high achieving performance reflects the hard work and dedication of students and teachers and the vital support of parents.

St. Columb's College students Niall Boyle and John Brattain pictured with their 'A' Level results yesterday. DER3318GS087

“As a school community, we value academic success but we also emphasise how important it is for each student to grow in resilience, personal responsibility and concern for others. These skills and qualities will leave them well placed to make significant contributions to society.”

Mrs. Katherine Crilly, Principal, Oakgrove Integrated College congratulating students Jessica Halford and Elaine Ramsey on their A Level results at the school yesterday afternoon.

Proud mum Myra Doherty shows off son Eamon�"s A Level results at St. Joseph�"s Boys School yesterday morning. Included are Mrs. Caroline Barnett, Head of Careers and Mrs. Martina McCarron, Principal. (Photos: JIm McCafferty Photography)

Kayla McLaughlin and Shannon Crossan check out their A Level results at St Mary�"s College.