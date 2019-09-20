Retired Bishop Ken Good pays tribute to late colleague Bishop Séamus Hegarty

The former Bishop of Derry and Raphoe, Ken Good, has paid tribute to the late Bishop Emeritus of Derry, Séamus Hegarty, who has died.

"It was with great sadness that I learned today of the death of my fellow former Bishop, Dr Séamus Hegarty, Bishop Emeritus of Derry and former Bishop of Raphoe," he said.

He said he had worked with Bishop Hegarty to emulate the examples of Dr. Edward Daly and Dr. James Mehaffey, when he became Bishop of Derry and Raphoe in 2002.

"Bishop Hegarty was a man of great learning. A former teacher, like myself, he led his two dioceses, Raphoe and Derry, at a very difficult time in the history of the Roman Catholic Church in Ireland. I, more than most, am aware of how challenging church leadership can be – at whatever point in history and whatever one’s denomination.

"Bishop Hegarty had a great love for both dioceses and a particular grá for his home county, Donegal, and for the Irish language.

"I offer my deepest condolences and prayers to his family circle and to all those in our community who mourn his passing," he said.