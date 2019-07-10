Returning and new attractions for Hallowe’en 2019 in Derry

Among the highlights of this year’s Hallowe’en programme in Derry will be a number of firm favourites and several new additions.

Awakening of the Walls is coming back along with the little Horrors Family programme, Tours n Trails, Samhain Sessions, street animation, and the annual Carnival Parade and Fireworks.

The Saurus are returning for Hallowe'en 2019.

The Festival will commence with the Castlederg Apple Fair on October 25 and continue right through to November 1. The theme this year is ‘The Other World Awakens’ acknowledges the festival’s Celtic traditions and stories of the historic 400-year-old Walls.

Other animation and events secured to date include the return of the hugely popular Saurus walkabout acts and the lunar surface imagery, the Museum of the Moon.

New events include the Celestial Soundcloud, an eye sensor experience and, Wicked Windows, an installation set to bring city centre windows to life.

A key attraction this year will be LegenDerry Hallowe’en Food Village. This will bring significant uplift to the Food and drink offering as part of Halloween and supporting the ambition of Taste The Island , an annual celebration of Irish food and drink which seeks to create an awareness of the strength and richness of our food culture.

The marketing and promotion of 2019 Halloween has already commenced as part of an extensive national and international campaign to raise awareness of the festival globally.